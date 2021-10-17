Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.30 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,656 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.69% of Virtu Financial worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.