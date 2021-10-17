Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after buying an additional 192,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

