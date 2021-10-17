Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $36.77 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

