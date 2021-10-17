Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $39.72 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Five Below worth $39,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

FIVE opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.