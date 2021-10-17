Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $40.05 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 129,031 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.11% of AtriCure worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $71.37 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,380 shares of company stock worth $4,614,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

