Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41.04 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $41,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $30,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 674,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

