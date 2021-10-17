Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $42.58 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,375 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Brixmor Property Group worth $42,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

