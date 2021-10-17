Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $42.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

