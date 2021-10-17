Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.10 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cloudflare worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $167.69 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,405 shares of company stock valued at $99,540,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.