Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.74 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.84% of The ODP worth $46,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $7,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $4,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

