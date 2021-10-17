Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Dover worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

