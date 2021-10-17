Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Coupa Software worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.99. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

