Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $48,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $329.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

