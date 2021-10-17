Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 10.55% of Transcat worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

