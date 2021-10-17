Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

