Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Ormat Technologies worth $40,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $71.33 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

