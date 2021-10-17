Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,920 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Range Resources worth $47,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

