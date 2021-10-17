Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,424 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 824,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $201.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.