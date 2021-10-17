Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 17,869 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.75% of The Children’s Place worth $37,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

