Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,249 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Fabrinet worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

