Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 74,121 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74,121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teladoc Health worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $3,111,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

