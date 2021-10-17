Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 749,464 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749,464 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.73% of United States Steel worth $46,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 603,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 463.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in United States Steel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 201,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

