Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,686 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Avis Budget Group worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $31,918,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

CAR stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

