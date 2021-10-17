Neurotoken (NTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neurotoken has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

