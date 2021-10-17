Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) 1-Day Volume Tops $53,506.00

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00068756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00107404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.76 or 1.00003875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.82 or 0.06279041 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

