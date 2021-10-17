Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.31 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $565.94 million and $12.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,149,111 coins and its circulating supply is 574,148,527 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

