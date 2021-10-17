New BitShares (NBS) Trading 50.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $52.65 million and $56.51 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

