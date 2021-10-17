New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 3,326,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,764. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

