Newton Reaches Market Cap of $8.44 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $875,214.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

