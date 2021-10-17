Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $919.30 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $919.30 million and $12.65 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

