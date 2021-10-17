NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.63 or 0.00995874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00315714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00277366 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034482 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

