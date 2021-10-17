NEXT Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $813,189.47 and $1,567.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.00298554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

