NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $60,585.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.