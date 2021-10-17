Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up about 4.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Sprout Social worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 381,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $20,237,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

