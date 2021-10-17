Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 5.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.76. 21,596,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $915.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock worth $864,378,907. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

