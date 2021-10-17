Night Owl Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,888,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 506,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,269,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,833.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,810.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,581.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

