Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.98 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $54.98 million and $1.29 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.61 or 0.06227373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00298790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.00990123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00305566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00275480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,075,481,664 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,231,664 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

