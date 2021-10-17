Nimiq Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $54.57 million and $920,937.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,034.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.25 or 0.06360801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00306722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01027506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00089135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00434208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00314618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00280791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,071,774,768 coins and its circulating supply is 8,457,524,768 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

