Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 847,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDGPF shares. raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.