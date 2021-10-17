NIX (NIX) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $117,627.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

