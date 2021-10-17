NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 556.9 days.

NN Group stock remained flat at $$53.05 during midday trading on Friday. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. NN Group has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Get NN Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.