NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

