Noir Market Capitalization Hits $249,003.26 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $249,003.26 and approximately $419.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00393411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,470,373 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

