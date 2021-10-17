Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $$26.80 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

