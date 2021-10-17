Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 4,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,099. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

