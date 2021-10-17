Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $488,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $429.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

