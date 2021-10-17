Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Square worth $605,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $106,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.91. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.