Northern Trust Corp Has $492.23 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $492,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,353,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 669,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $72.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

