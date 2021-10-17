Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Northrop Grumman worth $485,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $29,618,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.7% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $6,254,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $396.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.