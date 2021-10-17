Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,740 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $540,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 475.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 89,116 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,824,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on A. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

